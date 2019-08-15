BKT Tires Puts Plans for U.S. Plant on Hold

BKT Tires has decided to put its plans for a U.S. plant on hold.

In its first quarter earnings report, the India-based tiremaker cited “difficult macroeconomics” and “volatile climate conditions” which led to the business’ uncertainty about the project and led its Board of Directors to put the project on hold.

Arvind Poddar, chairman and managing director of Balkrishna Industries, Ltd. (BKT), announced the company’s plans for a U.S. manufacturing facility via video during his acceptance speech for his induction into the Tire Industry Hall of Fame last year.

In its first quarter report, the company also projected a 3% to 5% growth in sales volume for fiscal year 2020 and outlined plans for its next phases of growth. Those include: