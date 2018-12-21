BKT Tires Celebrates Christmas Week By Helping Those in Need

BKT Tires is cutting the ribbon for BKT Christmas Week internationally with charitable initiatives underway in Italy, France, and Australia in addition to the company’s global charity projects.

BKT has launched its Christmas Week through a Facebook video, which has already received 35,000 views.

In Italy, BKT has organized fundraising under the motto “A Natale fai vincere anche i più deboli” – Let the weakest and most defenseless win this Christmas! The initiative aims at taking care of children that have been victims of negligence, mistreatment, violence or abandonment. The videos of the fundraising campaign will be broadcast at all stadiums of the Serie BKT, of which the company is title sponsor. On Dec. 23, BKT will also take 20 children from the family shelter “Sale della Terra” to the stadium to let them watch the Serie BKT match Benevento vs. Crotone with a special VIP ticket.

In France, BKT is supporting the fundraising initiative “Ensemble, solidaire sur tous les terrains” – “Acting in solidarity on all terrains” in suppport of the association “Les Restaurants du Cœur” that provides a meal to those who cannot afford it. The organization operates on French territory through 72,000 volunteers who’ve helped more than 800,000 people by distributing a total of 115 million meals. The association also partners with the Ligue de Football Professionell, the promoter of the soccer competition Coupe de la Ligue BKT, of which the company is the title sponsor. BKT joining the project to raise additional funds.

In Australia, BKT is uniting solidarity and sport, taking farmers that receive support from the Aussie Helpers Association to watch the KFC Big Bash League, the Australian cricket league, of which the company is a partner. Aussie Helpers is an association in New South Wales providing individual aid to those farmers who suffered serious damage from drought. BKT and its distributors in the area have donated $20,000 Australian dollars and are engaged in morefundraisingg activities to enable farmers’ survival.

In addition, BKT continues its humanitarian initiatives through the BKT Foundation, which operates under the slogan, “We care.” It supports medical, health and human solidarity projects in India, BKT’s home country. In the past, the company has donated a unit for intensive surgery to the hospital of Aurangabad as well as technologically advanced devices for patients suffering from heart or lung failure to a hospital in Mumbai. The company has also paid the tuition for 800 girls at a school in the State of Rajasthan. In addition, it actively supports the Akshaya Patra Foundation, an organization cooperating with the Indian government to ensure education to underprivileged children as well as many other charitable efforts in various countries.