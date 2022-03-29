BKT OTR Tires Displayed at AGG1 Expo 2022

Several heavy-duty tires from the BKT EARTHMAX All Steel radial tire range will be showcased at the AGG1/World of Asphalt Expo from March 29-31, 2022. BKT says the tires displayed represent different applications ranging from construction and mining to earthmoving and heavy transport.
One of the most popular BKT OTR tires displayed is EARTHMAX SR 30 for loaders and articulated dump trucks (ADT). It is ideal for loading transporting, dozing, and in surface mining. It features special cut-resistant compound to handle harsh operating conditions and a rigid block pattern for excellent traction, stability and durability.