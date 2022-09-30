Connect with us
BKT Expands Tire Range for Recycling Applications

Madeleine Winer

BKT has developed purpose-made products for machinery operating in material-recycling centers and continues to expand its range of available tires to provide as many sizes and variants as possible, the company says. Currently, BKT has five ultra-specialized tire ranges for loaders, skid steers and telehandlers employed in handling operations in the disposal and material-recycling environments.

First is the BKT Skid Max SR-Skidder, which enables machinery to carry heavy loads while maintaining stability, BKT says. The tire is available now in two sizes, including the recently introduced 300/70 R 16.5. Its all-steel structure with steel belts provides greater resistance to impacts. The thick sidewall minimizes the risk of punctures and accidental damage, BKT says. In addition, the rim guard prevents any punctures and shocks that might damage the area around the rim.

Another tire used in recycling environments is the BK-Loader 53, now available in the size 405/70 R 18 in addition to the existing size 405/70 R 20. This aramid-belted tire features an extra-deep tread design that ensures lateral stability and resistance to wear, cuts and punctures. It also offers outstanding self-cleaning properties that ensure the rapid expulsion of debris and excellent grip and traction on both wet and dry surfaces, BKT says.

Next, the Earthmax SR 53, with the new variants – in size 29.5 R 29 – is now available in both classes L-5 UMS (underground mining service) and L-5 super resistant. The deep L-5 tread ensures extraordinary wear resistance in addition to excellent self-cleaning properties. The special compound offers additional cut resistance and is suited for loaders and dozers operating under extreme conditions, BKT says.

BKT’s Earthmax SR 55 features an extra-deep, L5-S-class tread along with a smooth surface providing long durability and minimizing downtime, BKT says.

Finally, the Giant Trax tire has been designed for skid steers operating on rough surfaces. The extra-deep tread with wider and sturdier blocks provides excellent traction, stability and puncture resistance, BKT says. The special tread compound provides top resistance to cuts, punctures and wear.



