Skid steers are versatile machines used in all types of jobs, from construction to landscaping, agriculture, mines and quarries. They can run on all types of terrain and are made to carry very heavy loads. This means that their tires must fit the application and be ready for rough terrains. In this video from the Growing Together Center, Chris Roades, BKT’s assistant vice president, explains the different skid steer tires in BKT’s portfolio and how each is designed to fit certain applications.