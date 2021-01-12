BKT Releases New Sierra Max Pro ATV Tire

BKT recently debuted its new ATV tire, Sierra Max Pro, to markets around the world.

BKT says the Sierra Max Pro is a radial tire with a wider footprint. This enables smoother driving and optimized lateral and forward traction.

BKT says it equipped the Sierra Max Pro with robust lugs which have been specifically designed to provide excellent traction and a solid grip on the ground. The company says the Sierra Max Pro has been designed for a comfortable drive, while providing safety and full control over steering and driving.

The new tire is being launched in the AT 27×11 R14 size. The AT 25×8 R12 size is already under development, the company adds.