BKT Exhibiting at Three Locations at 2019 SEMA Show

BKT will feature a variety of tire applications and products at three booth locations at this year’s SEMA Show, held in Las Vegas from Nov. 5-8.

BKT’s main booth #41109 in the Lower South Hall will feature a variety of tire applications from the many segments in which BKT operates. The Monster Jam World Final winning truck, Scooby Doo, will also be on display, along with the BKT Yamaha ATV. Celebrity Monster Jam Truck drivers will be on site daily from 10 a.m-noon to sign autographs.

Outdoor lot #61017 will host the Monster Jam Experience semi-trailer together with a Grave Digger Monster Jam Truck. There are also interactive video games, big-screen TVs, giveaways and tires on display. A unique BKT-branded Monster Jam Truck will be featured at the outdoor lot #V506.

The Agrimax Force IF 380/80 R 38 will be featured as BKT’s high-end radial tire specially designed for agricultural applications with high-power tractors, ensuring top performance and efficiency. The company says it allows field and road operations without the need for changing the inflation pressure.

For grassland and spraying applications, Agrimax RT 600 has a large contact area for pressure distribution to protect soil and preserve the yield of farming businesses. The all steel radial Earthmax SR 41 is also on display. It is designed for articulated dump trucks, but it is also suitable for loader and dozer applications. This tire is excellent for traction and stability with deep E-4/L-4 tread for long wear and is also equipped with multi-layer steel belts for added durability, BKT says.

Specifically designed for agro trucks, FL 633 Performa enhances both tractor and truck performance features to meet the needs of modern farming.

The brand new Liftmax LM 63 for the industrial segment with trailer service at ports and logistic operations provides savings in fuel consumption with multi-layer steel belts to ensure lower vibrations in any working condition, BKT says.

ATV/UTV tires will be showcased as well, including the Sierra Max and Bogmax lines, as well as the new Mudpower HD 14-17.5, that will be displayed in the new product showcase.