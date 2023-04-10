 BKT Launches New Industrial Rubber Track Multiforce BK T91

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

BKT Launches New Industrial Rubber Track Multiforce BK T91

BKT's new track pattern is designed for compact track loaders employed in harsh operating conditions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
After entering the rubber tracks market in November 2022, BKT debuted its first industrial track pattern, Multiforce BK T91, designed for compact track loaders (CTL) in material-handling applications. The pattern will be available in markets internationally in the coming weeks, the company said

Multiforce BK T91 is a product for compact track loaders employed in harsh operating conditions, according to BKT. The tread is made of a high-performance compound to ensure maximum resistance against cuts, tears and abrasion – the main factors that can affect durability and product performance. In addition, Multiforce BK T91 has been reinforced with high-tensile steel cords for more performance compared to traditional products, thus reducing downtime and maintenance costs in relation to the replacement of worn tracks.

BKT said the Multiforce BK T91 features an aggressive, C-shaped tread pattern with increased edges to provide grip and traction making it suitable for a variety of surface conditions on and off the road, such as clay, mud, asphalt, gravel and sand.

The introduction of the Multiforce BK T91 comes after the company kicked off its first rubber track series, Agriforce, for farming applications. Its first pattern, the Agriforce BK T71, fits tractors and features a robust structure along with an appealing design, BKT said. At ConExpo in Las Vegas in March this year, BKT also introduced a new product line for industrial and construction applications.

BKT said the Multiforce BK T91 is available in five sizes 450 x 86 x 52, 450 x 86 x 55, 450 x 86 x 56, 450 x 86 x 58, 450 x 86 x 60.

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Michelin, Hiab USA Partner on Forklift Tires

The OEM tires for the Moffett truck-mounted forklift showcase airless tires from Michelin.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Moffett-Tires

Michelin announced a recent partnership with Hiab USA to provide OEM tires for forklift operations. According to Michelin, its new TMF Tweels for both the Moffett M8 NX and Princeton PB 55+ Series forklifts are designed for rough-terrain applications and feature a load capacity of 5,310 lbs. They’re also reversible so they can be used in any of the three-wheel positions. Michelin said its X Tweel TMF tire surrounds obstacles to provide a smooth, comfortable ride and excellent load stability. The new design incorporates an all-terrain tread pattern providing outstanding traction over a variety of surfaces, the company says.

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires Introduces Galaxy Hippo Radial Tire

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires brings a high-traction herringbone lug design to a category the company says is dominated by rock treads.

By Christian Hinton
Maxam Tire Expands its Underground Mining Series

The company is adding three-star and four-star Maxam solutions for underground mining applications.

By Christian Hinton
Training and Technology Will Lead the Way in OTR Tires

When we look at how OTR tires keep up with innovations in equipment, it’s all about maximizing productivity.

By Bruce Besancon
Maxam Tire Completes Core Size Range for Agrixtra H Series

Maxam Tire completed the core size range for four-wheel drive self-propelled nutrient applicators. The company says these sizes to the Agrixtra H will further allow farmers’ and growers’ access to its product line. Related Articles – Goodyear Introduces Powerload Tire Line – BFGoodrich Launches HD-Terrain T/A KT Tire – Plant-Based Rubber Innovations Fuel Sustainable Tire

By Samuel Grom
BKT’s Kershaw Forecasts The Future of Electric Mobility

BKT USA President Doug Kershaw discusses electrification’s impact on the tire industry.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian Tyres Ground Kare Introduces New Size

The product line’s new 600/40-22.5 size is recommended for wheeled excavators in the 9–15-ton range.

By Christian Hinton
Mitas Introduces Tubeless SW-07 Speedway Tire

Mitas said the newly developed construction of the SW-07 Speedway tubeless tire delivers excellent start acceleration, outstanding traction throughout a race, and superior lap times.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear Launches Fuel Max 1AD for Super Regional Applications

The tire’s hybrid lug-to-rib tread pattern enhances traction and helps improve rolling resistance, says Goodyear.

By Madeleine Winer
