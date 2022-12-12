BKT Releases RideMax FL 615 for Free-Rolling Wheels

BKT has developed the Ridemax FL 615, a radial flotation tire that is suitable for the free-rolling wheels of trailers, tankers and spreaders. The Ridemax FL 615 has a steel-belted structure that provides high puncture resistance along with increased durability and high load capacity, the company noted. The rounded shoulder and large footprint area ensure reduced soil compaction making the tire an ideal partner for operations on grassland.

In addition, low rolling resistance and top self-cleaning properties round up it is suitable for transport applications with heavy loads and weights. The Ridemax FL 615 can cope with the increasing distance between plots and protect the soil at the same time.

Ridemax FL 615 is currently available in size 800/65 R 32.