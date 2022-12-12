fbpx
Connect with us
BKT_RIDEMAX_FL_615

Tire

BKT Releases RideMax FL 615 for Free-Rolling Wheels

Advertisement
Avatar

on

BKT has developed the Ridemax FL 615, a radial flotation tire that is suitable for the free-rolling wheels of trailers, tankers and spreaders. The Ridemax FL 615 has a steel-belted structure that provides high puncture resistance along with increased durability and high load capacity, the company noted. The rounded shoulder and large footprint area ensure reduced soil compaction making the tire an ideal partner for operations on grassland.

Advertisement

In addition, low rolling resistance and top self-cleaning properties round up it is suitable for transport applications with heavy loads and weights. The Ridemax FL 615 can cope with the increasing distance between plots and protect the soil at the same time.

Ridemax FL 615 is currently available in size 800/65 R 32.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment
Advertisement

on

BKT Releases RideMax FL 615 for Free-Rolling Wheels

on

Yokohama Debuts New Motorsports Tire, the ADVAN A055

on

Goodyear Launches Two Tires for Last-Mile Delivery
Connect with us

Trending Now

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

TPMS: Five Common Mistakes that Make TPMS Unprofitable

Tires: Michelin Launches Defender 2 Tires for CUVs and Passenger Cars

TPMS: Tips for Turning Off the TPMS Light

Commercial Tires: Continental Launches Second-Generation General Grabber Tires

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Discount Tire Supply

Phone: 855-550-2626Fax: 909-267-6268
4602 E. Arrow Hwy., Montclair CA 91763
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine