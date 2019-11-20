BKT Creates New Website for Sports Marketing Partnerships

BKT has created a new web site, sponsorship.bkt-tires.com, to tell about the company’s passion for sports.

The portal includes sections dedicated to Italian soccer, namely the Serie BKT; to Australian cricket of the KFC Big Bash League; to Spanish football with LaLiga; to Monster Jam; and to the French football championship Coupe de la Ligue BKT.

For each of these sports competitions, a specific section of the website collects the latest news and press from each event. The “events” page globally hosts all events of each competition sponsored by BKT, and the website’s “Social Wall” provides a feed with posts from social media and the trending topics.