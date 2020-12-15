Connect with us
BKT_Agrimax_V-Flecto

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

BKT Launches New Agrimax V-Flecto Sizes

A new size is already available, and three more are being developed and will soon join the 18 which already exist.
Tire Review Staff

on

The range of BKT‘s Agrimax V-Flecto is expanding.

A new size is already available, and three more are being developed and will soon join the 18 which already exist. The new size is VF 710/70 R 42, which will soon be followed by VF 750/70 R 44, VF 710/75 R 38 and VF 710/55 R 38.

BKT_Agrimax_V-Flecto_2

BKT says it developed the Agrimax V-Flecto to bring together a range of “combined” solutions to optimize the work and performance of high-powered tractors. The company says the tire can carry 40% more weight than a standard tire of the same size and with the same recommended rim. At the same time, soil compaction is reduced thanks to a wider footprint area and a 10% wider tread, BKT says, adding the tire is 10% more durable than the standard equivalent.

The tire also features an ultra-resistant casing and a strengthened bead. It is the first BKT tire which makes use of NRO (Narrow Rim Option) Technology, conforming to the standards recorded by the European Tire and Rim Technology Organization (ETRTO). This marking makes it possible to use standard rims, not dedicated rims, which are instead needed for VF tires of the same size.

Launched in 2017, initially in the size VF 710/60 R 42, the Agrimax V-Flecto is now available in 22 sizes.

