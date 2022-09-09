Connect with us

BKT Introduces the New Multimax MP 538

Christian Hinton

BKT has introduced the Multimax MP 538, a new agro-industrial tire designed for different types of machinery and applications. Applications for the tire include motor graders and loaders operating on ice and snow as well as telehandlers, universal vehicles, and sweepers for road maintenance.

BKT says its designed tread pattern provides enhanced traction and the steel-belted casing allows the product to carry heavy loads at high speeds. Multimax MP 538 is currently available in size 405/70 R 20 MPT.

In this article:
