News

BKT Building Brand Awareness in the Metaverse

BKT announced that they will be entering the metaverse, to promote and educate viewers on their company by creating “BKT Land.”

The company says it believes BKT Land will provide an immersive experience by means of an avatar that enables visitors to access “exclusive places.” In BKT Land, the company says there will be a virtual assistant to answer questions and navigation through in a central hall and three showrooms containing all tire lines divided into the three segments: agriculture, OTR and industrial. Every showroom displays over 50 products.

Besides the showrooms, viewers can see four thematic areas dedicated to sponsorships, networks, fans and events. As BKT Land is an expanding project, these four thematic environments will be launched little by little in order to give users the opportunity to fully experience them before passing to the “next level,” the company says.

BKT Building Brand Awareness in the Metaverse

