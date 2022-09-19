Connect with us
BKT Mourns the Loss of Donzaleigh McCord

Donzaleigh McCord, beloved customer service manager for BKT Tires, passed away Sept. 14 at the age of 70.

BKT says Donzaleigh has been a trusted, valuable member of BKT since 2014. Prior to BKT, she was a longtime employee of Bridgestone Corp. BKT says her work ethic and commitment to customers was exemplary and beyond expectations.

According to her obituary, she leaves a host of devoted family members and friends to cherish her memory.

BKT says it will be dedicated to continuing Donzaleigh’s excellent customer service through this difficult transition.

Visitation will take place Sept. 23 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Church of Christ at Jackson Street in Nashville, Tennessee. A funeral service will follow.

