BKT Announces Leadership Transition in U.S., Canada

BKT has promoted Douglas C. Kershaw to president and Chris Rhoades to vice president of off-the-road (OTR) business of BKT USA effective Aug. 1. Alan Eskow, vice president of BKT Canada, has now been appointed vice president of the agri-industrial business of BKT USA. BKT says he will continue to manage the OEM sales in Canada.

According to BKT, Minoo Mehta will continue to guide the U.S. team as a senior advisor and member of the managing committee. The company also said Shrikant Gadge has been assigned additional responsibility as a manager, sales, and marketing for BKT Tires in Canada.

Arvind Poddar, chairman and managing director of Balkrishna Industries Ltd., commended his staff on their promotions.

“Both Douglas Kershaw and Chris Rhoades are an invaluable part of BKT and have been actively expanding BKT’s presence in key sectors in the USA, such as construction and mining,” he said. “Alan’s appointment to the USA team will accelerate our efforts in the agriculture business. Under the guidance of Minoo Mehta, I am confident that this team’s leadership will continue to do an incredible job. I’m positive that Shrikant Gadge’s addition to the talented Canada team will further strengthen our market.”