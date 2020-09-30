BKT Launches BKT Network

The BKT Network has debuted with the first episode , featuring a window into the BKT universe.

Click Here to Read More

Each week, BKT says this digital channel will host new episodes covering the widest range of BKT-related themes. The network will feature technical training, insights into the company and its tires (tests included), BKT stories with first-hand accounts from users around the globe, looking behind the scenes of sports sponsorships, exhibitions, CSR activities and more. Shows will be both live and streamed.

“The initiative also comes about as a direct link with users, with partners and distributors, with the whole range of audiences. The need to reduce the distances dictated by the current situation has never been so relevant. We want to remain in contact with everyone,” says Arvind Poddar, BKT chairman.

The first episode of BKT Network can be found here: https://www.bkt-network.com/bkt-network-launch