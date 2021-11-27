BKT Rolls into the Gaming World with Farming Simulator 22

The debut of agricultural simulation game Farming Simulator 22 will be available Nov. 22 with new features and functions, which include BKT ‘s ag tires. The company’s tires will be available to gamers to equip virtual tractors and agricultural machinery from the biggest manufacturers in the world used in the game. The BKT products included in the simulation are: Agrimax V-Flecto, Agrimax Force, Agrimax Teris, Multimax MP 522 and Ridemax FL 693 M.

Click Here to Read More

BKT said its debut on Farming Simulator confirms the company’s willingness to explore the digital world further. This follows the launch at EIMA 2021 of the BKT Virtual Experience, BKT’s new virtual space with a gaming interface where users can interact and discover the latest news from the company in 3D.

The company will also launch the BKT Farming Simulator Challenge on Nov. 29, involving seven Farming Simulator talents. In a series of skills tests, participants will have to prepare a field, sow it, harvest it and sell it all in the shortest possible time to earn the title of best virtual farmer. The goal of the initiative is to strengthen the BKT brand and its awareness among the new generations, the company said. To do this, the company will collaborate with some of the best Farming Simulator players from around the world.