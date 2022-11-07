fbpx
EM 933 Super BKT

Tires

BKT Launches EM 933 Super Excavating Tire

Christian Hinton

on

BKT announced the launch of the EM 933 Super, a tire designed for excavators in digging and loading operations. The EM 933 Super was introduced at Bauma 2022 and is available in size 290/90 – 20.

According to BKT, the new tire offers an outstanding sidewall design with a protruding rib that enables the close contact of two tires without the need for a special rubber ring to avoid rock penetration.

The EM 933 Supera dds to the extensive tire range of over 3,200 products that BKT offers for specialist segments in construction, earthmoving and mining environments in addition to farming, industrial, and logistic applications, as well as for gardening and ATV.

BKT Launches EM 933 Super Excavating Tire

