BKT’s Earthmax SR 51 Now Comes in L-5 Size

The new 65 series tire line is specially designed for wheel loaders working in aggressive applications, in highly abrasive rock quarries and landfills. This is possible thanks to the cut resistance extra deep L-5 tread that offers excellent cut and puncture protection and longer wear life, according to BKT.

The Earthmax SR 51 also features extra sidewall protection for improved traction and durability, BKT said. Its all-steel structure and cut-resistant compounds help increase productivity and operating hours, preventing downtime due to tire damage. The low-profile design and reinforced beads offer better stability and lead to a longer life while the square-shaped shoulder laterally ejects gravel and reduces the risk of punctures, the company says.