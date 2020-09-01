Connect with us
BKT Launches New Agrimax RT 818

The Agrimax RT 818 is designed to run at lower air pressures for extra flotation to minimize ruts and soil compaction, while increasing crop yields.
BKT has launched the new Agrimax RT 818 tire, designed to equip pivot irrigation machines.

The Agrimax RT 818 is designed to run at lower air pressures for extra flotation to minimize ruts and soil compaction, while increasing crop yields. BKT says the tire also has excellent traction, which is essential when operating in fields with wet and damp conditions.

BKT says the Agrimax RT 818’s tread pattern offers great self-cleaning abilities and provides increased stability on hillside applications with its directional pattern.

This new BKT tire is now available in two sizes: 280/85 R 24 and 320/85 R 38. The latter features a deeper lug than the traditional irrigation bias tires, for an enhanced grip.

