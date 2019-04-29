News/Marangoni
April 29, 2019

Bill Sweatman Retires from Marangoni, Succeeded by Clif Armstrong

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Bill Sweatman Retires from Marangoni, Succeeded by Clif Armstrong

VAA Honors Terry Westhafer with Lifetime Achievement Award

Chesapeake Automotive Business Association Golf Scramble is June 13

Goodyear Revenue Up 4% in First Quarter

Aperia Technologies Earns 2019 Acterra Business Environmental Award

Tire Pros Unveils New Programs, Strategy for a Changing Industry

Bridgestone Reports 'Steady Progress' on 100% Sustainability by 2050

Scott Shriber Appointed Group Publisher of Content for Babcox Media

Yokohama Tire Rolls Out New Geolander X-CV

Goodyear Revenue Up 4% in First Quarter

Bill-Sweatman-Clif-Armstrong-Marangoni
Bill Sweatman (left) and Clif Armstrong

After more than 18 years with Marangoni, 16 of those as president/CEO, Bill Sweatman has announced his retirement effective May 1.

Sweatman joined Marangoni shortly after it was formed in 1998 by Jack Woodland in Walnut Creek California.

Bill explained, “I started in the tire industry in 1977 and the retreading industry in 1984. The industry has been very good for me and my family and I would like to thank the employers, peers, customers, suppliers and friends for this experience and I wish all well.”

Clif Armstrong has been named president/CEO of MTNA.

Clif brings over 35 years of industry experience to this role. He has served in multiple executive management functions including sales, marketing, operations, and Tire Company owned commercial store networks.

Since September 2017 he has served as vice president of business development for Marangoni Tread North America.

Show Full Article