What is the Biggest Challenge for Tire Dealers Right Now?

The Tire Review crew recently visited the annual K&M Tire Dealer Conference, this year in Kansas City, and while we were there, it was our goal to get a pulse on the industry by tracking down tire dealers and asking them our most burning questions.

This week, that question is: What is the biggest challenge for your business right now, and how are you addressing it? Every business is dealing with complicated issues stemming from the pandemic. Tire dealers told us their biggest challenges and how they’re combatting them. As part of our ongoing “What’s the Deal?” series, Tire Review will be asking tire dealers their thoughts on a variety of topics. Do you have a topic you’d like addressed? Let us know! Contact us by emailing [email protected].

Here’s a transcript of the episode: OK Tire Christian Hinton: What have been the biggest challenges for your business right now? Kevin Meschke: Right now, lately, as of such, it’s been employees. Employees going to show up, getting people to stick around. We used to have multiple part-time high school kids show up, and a list or a line of full-certified technicians. Nowadays, that’s not the case. They say for every five that retire in the mechanical world, we get one to replace them. Very difficult to find higher-quality help that’s certified, and ready to go to work on a daily basis. That has been our biggest issue right now. We have the clientele to supply the work. Unfortunately, we don’t have the help to take care of the customers.

