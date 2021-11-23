Big O Tires Donates Supplies to Dallas Elementary School

Big O Tires announced the company has donated $25,000 worth of school materials to the Edward Titche Elementary School in Dallas, Texas. Through the donation, 956 bags were provided to children in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth along with their teachers and staff for the 2021-2022 school year.

Edward Titche Elementary School is a Title 1 public school in the Dallas Independent School District with a mission to provide an equitable, safe and secure learning environment in which all students gain the academic and socio-emotional skills to become successful members of our society. The school is an accelerated campus that increases academic achievement at a faster rate to close achievement gaps by identifying student needs and delivering engaging, rigorous and differentiated instruction based on data-driven analysis, Big O Tires says.



Each year, Big O Tires holds its annual convention in a different location, and each year, it identifies and supports a local effort to improve the neighborhood in which the convention is held. Although the Big O Tires convention was postponed due to the pandemic, the franchisor provided the supplies to Edward Titche Elementary School to start the school year off on the right foot, the company says.