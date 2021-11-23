Connect with us

News

Big O Tires Donates Supplies to Dallas Elementary School

Big O Tires donates each year to a school district in the location where its annual convention is held. While the event was postponed, the company donated to Edward Titche Elementary School in Dallas.
Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Big O Tires announced the company has donated $25,000 worth of school materials to the Edward Titche Elementary School in Dallas, Texas. Through the donation, 956 bags were provided to children in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth along with their teachers and staff for the 2021-2022 school year.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Edward Titche Elementary School is a Title 1 public school in the Dallas Independent School District with a mission to provide an equitable, safe and secure learning environment in which all students gain the academic and socio-emotional skills to become successful members of our society. The school is an accelerated campus that increases academic achievement at a faster rate to close achievement gaps by identifying student needs and delivering engaging, rigorous and differentiated instruction based on data-driven analysis, Big O Tires says.

Each year, Big O Tires holds its annual convention in a different location, and each year, it identifies and supports a local effort to improve the neighborhood in which the convention is held. Although the Big O Tires convention was postponed due to the pandemic, the franchisor provided the supplies to Edward Titche Elementary School to start the school year off on the right foot, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: ASA’s New TireMaster 10.0 Improves Aesthetics, Efficiency

News: Bridgestone Raises Nearly $2M for United Way

News: CTDA/1-800EveryRim Luncheon Now Accepting RSVPs

News: Bridgestone Investing in Mobility; Tire Business Still at Core

Advertisement

on

Big O Tires Donates Supplies to Dallas Elementary School

on

ATD Donates $1M to Gary Sinise Foundation

on

Hankook Develops Racing Data Analysis Solution for Motorsports

on

Epicor Debuts Virtual Service Advisor 'Sidekick' at AAPEX/SEMA
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

News: BFGoodrich Launches Trail-Terrain T/A Tire

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Corghi USA

Corghi USA
Contact: Pete BurgessPhone: 513-874-5958
9325 Sutton Pl., Hamilton OH 45011
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

RoboTire-tire-changer-demo RoboTire-tire-changer-demo

News

RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021
Sema-Show-Floor 1400 Sema-Show-Floor 1400

News

SEMA 2021: Tire & Wheel Gallery
Dick Gust Tire Industry Association CEO Dick Gust Tire Industry Association CEO

People

TIA Selects Dick Gust as Next CEO

News

How RoboTire Aims To Transform the Tire Industry
Connect
Tire Review Magazine