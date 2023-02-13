 Big O Tires, Midas Ranked No. 1 in Category in Franchise 500

Entrepreneur’s 44th annual Franchise 500 ranking shines a light on two TBC subsidiaries.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Big O Tires and Midas, subsidiaries of TBC Corporation, have been recognized as two of the top franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. Each well-known franchise brand also ranked number one in their respective categories for 2023.

Big O Tires was named the No. 1 wheels & tires franchise brand and ranked 157 overall. A total of 1,321 brands applied for this year’s listing, a record-breaking number of applicants which represent a worldwide total of nearly 650,000 units.

The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise500 in ranking order of which Midas ranked number one for automotive repair and maintenance services for the third year in a row and 103 overall, increasing 47 spots from 2022.

