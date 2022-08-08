Connect with us

News

Big O Expansion in Utah Offering Selected Free Services

Christian Hinton

Big O Tires announced that franchisee Josh Hamilton opened his fourth store in Payson, Utah.

During the grand opening, the new location at 921 Turf Farm Road in Payson will offer free tire balances and rotations and a variety of coupons for Big O specials. There will be snow cones, a display of custom vehicles and other surprises.

“Customer service is of the utmost importance,” Hamilton said. “Where most service shops are driven strictly by profit, we want to be known as a good employer which offers great customer service because we know the rest will follow.”

