Photo Gallery: Big O Tires 60th Anniversary Conference

The Big O Tire Conference and 60th-anniversary celebration was held in Dallas, Texas this year, with one main theme: this is only the beginning for the Big O Tires brand. Among the hundreds present were not only tire dealers within the Big O network but also representatives from TBC Corporation – of which Big O Tires is a subsidiary.

The fun started Monday night at The Sporting Club for the welcome reception and dinner. Not only was this a good chance for dealers to mingle and eat great food, but the entertainment featured a fire thrower, DJ, and an aerial acrobat.

Among the many accomplishments highlighted during the conference, it was also announced that effective July 1, current Vice President and GM of Big O Tires Jim Bull will be retiring. Taking his place is current Chief Compliance Officer of TBC Brian Maciak.

Talk about large rim-diameter.

Vice President and General Manager of Big O Tires Jim Bull announcing his retirement, effective July, 1.

While trying to channel his inner 1962 Big O Tires Founder, things got a bit funky.

Laurent Bourrut, president and CEO at TBC Corporation, talks about the relationship he and Jim have cultivated in such a short time.

Chief Marketing and Procurement Officer of TBC Corporation, Don Byrd.

Among the many running themes of this conference, “Building for the Future” was integral messaging for Big O Tires’ dealers.

The first panel of the conference featured past questions from tire dealers and potential answers to future issues.

Keynote speaker Jason Dorsey joked that though millennials may seem lazy sometimes, it is they and the next generations that will change the business landscape forever.

Jim Bull presenting the newest Big O Tires Hall of Fame Class: Bill “Cheif” Skidmore, Mitch Beranek and Greg Kimberlin.

Big O Tires gave out two Standing “O” Awards for outstanding Big O Tires team members over the last few years. Winners included Clark Brown and Rick Zirges.

Patricia Del Aguila, director of purchasing at TBC, leads second-day coverage.

Director of Operations for Big O Tires, Don Helphrey, comes on stage to introduce David DaRif.

National Field Engagement Manager at Bread Financial, David DaRif, talks about the benefits of the Big O Tires credit card.

At the end of day two’s conference portion, a franchisee panel spoke about the growth Big O Tires has sustained through the last three years, despite the pandemic.

