Photo Gallery: Big O Tires 60th Anniversary Conference

The Big O Tire Conference and 60th-anniversary celebration was held in Dallas, Texas this year, with one main theme: this is only the beginning for the Big O Tires brand. Among the hundreds present were not only tire dealers within the Big O network but also representatives from TBC Corporation – of which Big O Tires is a subsidiary.
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
The fun started Monday night at The Sporting Club for the welcome reception and dinner. Not only was this a good chance for dealers to mingle and eat great food, but the entertainment featured a fire thrower, DJ, and an aerial acrobat.
Among the many accomplishments highlighted during the conference, it was also announced that effective July 1, current Vice President and GM of Big O Tires Jim Bull will be retiring. Taking his place is current Chief Compliance Officer of TBC Brian Maciak.