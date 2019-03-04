BFGoodrich Tires Launches Tradesmen Support Program

BFGoodrich Tires has launched a tradesmen support program in the U.S. for the men and women in construction, agriculture, landscaping and other trades that rely heavily on pickup trucks to get work done.

The BFGoodrich Tires Tradesmen Support Program aims to reduce downtime and costs because for tradespeople due to tire and vehicle issues. The company will partner with associations representing a combined 1 million tradesmen in the U.S. in 2019. Members of these trade associations will receive the following:

$100 off a set of four BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires for association members and $70 off for non-association tradesmen and women;

Roadside assistance for two years, with towing up to 150 miles;

30-day satisfaction guarantee;

Chances to win VIP experiences to races such as the Score Baja 1000 and the Mint 400.

BFGoodrich is working to offer the Tradesmen Support Program to associations, including the National Association of Home Builders, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Associated General Contractors of America, the National Association of Landscape Professionals, the Painting and Decorating Contractors of America, the American Quarter Horse Association and the American Subcontractors Association.

Members of partner associations receive the largest tire discount, but any tradesman or woman can take part in the program and still receive a discount on a set of BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires and take advantage of the other benefits of the program.

“For the men and women in trades, downtime because of equipment equals lost money. Our All-Terrain KO2 tire is an essential piece of equipment that can withstand the toughest job sites,” said Jessica Parris, BFGoodrich director of consumer communications. “BFGoodrich is putting its support behind this critically important community with our Tradesmen Support Program.”

Tradesmen and women can find out if their association is offering its members the BFGoodrichTires Tradesmen Support Program by visiting www.bfgoodrichtires.com/tradesmen. Those who are not members of an association can still access the Tradesmen Support Program by visiting an authorized BFGoodrich Tires dealer or going to www.bfgoodrichtires.com/tradesmen.