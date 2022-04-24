Connect with us

BFGoodrich Tires Earns 100th Overall SCORE Baja Victory

BFGoodrich Tires Motorsports’ team accomplished a major milestone in off-road racing, winning their 100th overall SCORE Baja Victory at the 2022 San Felipe 250. Luke McMillin crossed the finish line after four hours and 25 minutes, waving the checkered flag in celebration.

BFGoodrich Motorsports says it first competed in 1976 with two entries in the SCORE Baja 1000. After competing for several years, the first overall victory came in 1979 at the SCORE Mexicali 250. Bob Gordon took the first overall victory in one of the famous Blazers, and Gordon followed up with another overall victory in 1980 SCORE Baja 500.
After competing for 11 years, BFGoodrich Motorsports first overall SCORE Baja 1000 victory was in 1986 with Mark McMillin in the second generation Radial All-Terrain T/A. It was the first of what would become a 20-year streak of overall wins in the SCORE Baja 1000.

