 BFGoodrich Tires releases the All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire

Passenger/Light Truck

BFGoodrich will introduce more than 100 sizes over 24 months, starting with 13 sizes made available in May.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
bfgoodrich-ko3-tire

BFGoodrich Tires recently released its BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire. The manufacturer said this tire builds on the performance of the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire, and said it developed the KO3 tire to “satisfy the evolving needs of off-road consumers by incorporating the latest tire technologies into a tire that delivers more performance and benefits than the KO2 tire.”

BFGoodrich will introduce more than 100 sizes over 24 months, starting with 13 sizes made available in May. The phased launch will continue with 17 additional sizes in August and five more sizes in October. An additional 52 sizes arrive in 2025 and 19 sizes in 2026.

BFGoodrich said the All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire has improved wear performance, improved gravel road durability, and improved snow traction while maintaining the sidewall toughness and soft soil traction of the KO2 tire. BFGoodrich engineered the All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire with a new tread pattern and new all-terrain tread compound. The KO3 tire has an optimized footprint and full-depth 3D locking sipes designed for even wear over the long haul, it said.

The tire also features BFGoodrich’s CoreGard Technology, giving the KO3 tire sidewall toughness, which earned it the Baja Champion badge, the company said.

Even in the worst conditions, BFGoodrich said the All-Terrain T/A KO3 tire is made to grip. The serrated shoulder design and mud-phobic bars improve upon the KO2 tire’s mud and snow traction, helping it earn the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake severe-snow rating, the manufacturer said.

The KO3 tire carries a 50,000-mile warranty and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

“BFGoodrich Tires’ legendary toughness has been made tougher with the creation of the All-Terrain KO3 tire,” said Harold Phillips, BFGoodrich global GM. “We’ve done a lot of racing and research in the 10 years since we launched the KO2 tire, so a decade of data, feedback, technology and experience went into the development of the KO3 tire. We are our own competition, and we knew it was time to take the all-terrain tire to another level. It will be exciting to see what consumers will do – at work and at play – with the KO3 tire.”

Yokohama to supply Advan Sport V107 tires for BMW X7 SAV

The 22-inch size tires for the BMW XM are supplied with either performance or high-performance specifications.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Advan-Sport-V107

Yokohama Rubber is supplying its Advan Sport V107 tires to the BMW Group as an original equipment (OE) on the BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and the BMW XM Plug-in-Hybrid SAV, currently available from the German automaker. Three types of size combinations will be supplied: HL275/35R23 108Y (front) and HL315/30R23 111Y (rear), common to the BMW X7 and BMW XM, as well as 275/45R21 110Y (front) and 315/40R21 115Y (rear), and 275/40R22 107Y (front) and 315/35R22 111Y (rear) for the BMW XM. The 22-inch size tires for the BMW XM are supplied with either performance specifications or high-performance specifications, Yokohama Rubber said.

Read Full Article

How manufacturers design LT tires to meet diverse demands

From performance demands to consumer-driven designs for diverse driving environments, the LT tire market is full of innovation.

By Denise Koeth
CT22_TerrainContact-HT_Ford-150_Garage-1400
Tips for recommending the right light truck tire

Talking to customers about LT tires starts with understanding the nuances in the segment.

By Denise Koeth
Klever-AT2-1400
Mickey Thompson Unveils Baja Boss XS Tire

An evolution of the Baja Boss M/T, the Baja Boss XS features an asymmetric tread pattern and reinforced sidewalls.

By Christian Hinton
MTT_BAJA_BOSS_XS
Winter Tire Market Flat, But EV-Specific Products Bring Opportunity

Affected by pandemic supply chain disruptions and the uptick in sales of all-weather tires, the winter tire market in the U.S. has been largely flat in recent years. Despite the expectation that this will continue, tire dealers in snowy regions like the northern U.S. and Canada still should plan ahead to meet consumer demand in

By Denise Koeth
Nokian+Tyres+Hakkapeliitta+R5

EV tire market evolves to meet driver demands

Dedicated EV replacement tires are optimized for range, tread life and reduced road noise.

By Denise Koeth
Bridgestone-Turanza-EV_Hero-Image
Firestone adds sustainably-sourced raw materials to Indy 500 race tires

Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 race tires for this year's event include two ISCC Plus-certified monomers produced from waste residue of palm oil processing.

By Christian Hinton
Astro Tires adds 500+ SKUs to portfolio in 2024

Astro Tires has broadened its product range across various segments, including radial AG and radial IND, bias AG, OTR and more.

By Christian Hinton
Astro-Ag-Tires
How today's ag tires offer the performance and technology farmers need

Expertise and on-demand service are the keys to becoming trusted tire partners to loyal farmers.

By Denise Koeth
CEAT23-CASE-Ohio-November-CEAT0572-(1)