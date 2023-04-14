 BFGoodrich Launches ActivAir Integrated Tire Inflation System

BFGoodrich Launches ActivAir Integrated Tire Inflation System

The new inflation system allows enthusiasts to air up and down while driving on rugged terrain.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
BFGoodrich-ActiveAir

BFGoodrich Tires has announced a new, fully integrated tire-inflation system that allows off-roaders to air up and air down their tires without ever leaving their seat. With ActivAir, BFGoodrich said drivers can adjust tire pressures to exact specifications.

According to the company, ActivAir is a patented technology developed and pressure-tested by builders in some of the most extreme environments, such as Dakar Rally and the Ultra4 Racing circuit. The driver chooses one of four operating terrains, and the system inflates or deflates the tires. More experienced drivers have the option to manually select their desired pressures. ActivAir allows a transfer of all available power to the ground and maximizes traction.

BFGoodrich said ActivAir is a central tire inflation system designed by Teleflow, the intelligence center of the ActivAir solution.

The company said Dynatrac is a key partner and has integrated an air passage in their axle assemblies. Specific wheels integrate an air passage, as well. The wheels currently available for the ActivAir system are RFI wheels and all of these components come together to create ActivAir.

