BFD Solutions LLC. has released a new tire display that can be arranged by stacking one on top of another or side by side.

The company says the displays can be used inside or outside and are weatherproof and windproof. The display will hold up to a 35-in. tire or can be compressed to hold a smaller tire.

The new displays will be available on the company’s website in about two weeks, the company says.