December 26, 2018

Best Practice University Announces Winter Conference Dates

Best Practice University, a destination-style training program aimed at helping tire dealers grow their sales, has announced its dates for its Winter Conference.

The conference will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma from Feb. 12-13. The event, created by Dan Molloy, founder of Molloy Sales Development Group, focuses on helping tire dealers create a 20% growth strategy. At the event, dealers will hear from those who have implemented such strategies. To sign up and find out more information, click here. 

Speakers at the Winter Conference include:

  • Danny Smith, owner of Same Day Automotive – Tire Pros in Tulsa. Smith’s six stores achieved 22% growth in 2017 and 20% growth in 2018. Smith will share how his business has grown without spending more on advertising.
  • Jeff Tucker, owner of Triple T Tire and Founder of TAPPS-Pay in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Tucker will share information about his new APP – TAPPS-Pay, which helps to improve the way tire dealers offer payment plans and financing.
  • Randy Calley, operations and training manager at Same Day Automotive. Calley is a certified Molloy coach and will show dealers how to implement permanent and lasting culture changes in their business.
  • Dan Molloy, president and CEO of Molloy Sales Development and founder and inventor of the Language Of Commitment and Power Sales Training as well as SalesMaxPlus. Molloy will provide the strategy and plan to achieve 20% growth or more.
  • Patti Hoying, editor of Tire Reviewwill attend the conference as a special guest.

