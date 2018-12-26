Best Practice University Announces Winter Conference Dates

Best Practice University, a destination-style training program aimed at helping tire dealers grow their sales, has announced its dates for its Winter Conference.

The conference will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma from Feb. 12-13. The event, created by Dan Molloy, founder of Molloy Sales Development Group, focuses on helping tire dealers create a 20% growth strategy. At the event, dealers will hear from those who have implemented such strategies. To sign up and find out more information, click here.

Speakers at the Winter Conference include: