After more than 30 years of leading the team at Indy Tire Centers, Inc., dba Best-One of Indy , Dennis Dickson, CEO, has announced his retirement, which went into effect October 2021.

The company said Dickson has impacted Best-One of Indy during his time as founder, president and CEO. In 1986, he partnered with Paul Zurcher, Ray Monteith, Ross Kubacki and Scott Monteith to form Indy Truck Tire Center, a partner of the Best-One organization. Dedicated to taking care of large fleet customers, Indy Truck Tire Center served the market with a customer-first approach. Under his leadership, the company grew to over 10 locations.

“Our father, Paul Zurcher, had the privilege of working closely with Dennis for many years, and we have seen firsthand his passion for the tire industry and the Best-One organization,” said Larry and Mark Zurcher, Co-CEOs, Best-One Corporation. “On behalf of Best-One and the Zurcher family, we thank Dennis for his dedication, leadership and contributions to our organization and the industry.”