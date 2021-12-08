Best-One of Indy Acquires Fourth Location in 2021

Best-One of Indy acquired Best-One Tire & Auto Care of Richmond, effective Dec. 1, 2021. This marks the fourth acquisition for Best-One of Indy in 2021, the company said.

Roger and Aurelia Clark, owners of Best-One Tire & Auto Care of Richmond, began serving the Richmond community in 1991 when they opened shop. Fast forward 30 years later, the Clark’s are announcing their retirement and their Best-One location will be transitioning to its next chapter under new ownership.

New ownership will allow its team to continue its growth with more access to resources, product lines and manufacturer support. However, Best-One of Indy said it is business as usual for customers with the same great local people, service and quality products that Roger, Aurelia and their team have been delivering for the past 30 years.