Best-One of Indy Acquires Fourth Location in 2021

Best-One of Indy will acquire Best-One Tire & Auto Care of Richmond from owners Roger and Aurelia Clark, who will retire and pass along the business.

Danielle Hess

on

Best-One of Indy acquired Best-One Tire & Auto Care of Richmond, effective Dec. 1, 2021. This marks the fourth acquisition for Best-One of Indy in 2021, the company said.

Roger and Aurelia Clark, owners of Best-One Tire & Auto Care of Richmond, began serving the Richmond community in 1991 when they opened shop. Fast forward 30 years later, the Clark’s are announcing their retirement and their Best-One location will be transitioning to its next chapter under new ownership.

New ownership will allow its team to continue its growth with more access to resources, product lines and manufacturer support. However, Best-One of Indy said it is business as usual for customers with the same great local people, service and quality products that Roger, Aurelia and their team have been delivering for the past 30 years.

The addition of Richmond gives Best-One of Indy 15 retail locations and almost 200 team members across central Indiana. Best-One of Indy acquired the two-store operation of R&T Tire in April, followed by the July purchase of Riley Park Tire in Greenfield, and most recently the acquisition of Robinson Tire in Lafayette, the company said.

John Ziegler, Jr.: Challenges that Shaped Ziegler Tire's DNA

