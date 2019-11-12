News/Best-One Tire & Service
Best-One Food Drive Campaign Exchanges Free Wiper Blades for Donations

Indy Tire Centers DBA, Best-One of Indy and Best-One of Columbus, have implemented their November “Wipe Out Hunger” food drive campaign and have partnered with local country radio station, 95.5 WFMS.

During the month of November, Best-One of Indy and Best-One of Columbus are collecting non-perishable food items for Wheeler Mission at each of their ten locations. Each location will provide a free pair of standard wiper blades with installation to each customer who makes a food donation.

For 125 years, Wheeler Mission has been providing help, hope and healing for men, women and children in need.

The Wipe Out Hunger campaign ends Nov. 30.

