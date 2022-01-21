Connect with us
Pirelli-supports-Berry-College-600x300

News

Pirelli Supports Berry College Longleaf Pine Project

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Pirelli North America is partnering with the Berry College Longleaf Pine Project, a collaboration between the college and The Nature Conservancy in Georgia to restore rare and essential longleaf pine habitat, just north of Rome, GA, a few miles away from Pirelli’s U.S. factory.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The mountain is part of the Berry College campus, and is home to one of the few remaining relict stands of Mountain Longleaf Pine. Longleaf pine forests once occupied over 92 million acres throughout the southeastern U.S. and now cover only about two percent of the original range. Mountain Longleaf Pine forests are particularly rare, originally occupying mountain slopes in NW Georgia and NE Alabama.

For over 20 years, the college has supported the Berry College Longleaf Pine Project, which has focused on restoring about 300 acres of old-growth Mountain Longleaf Pine habitat via the introduction of prescribed fire, and has planted another approximately 100 acres (including three seed orchards). Berry’s restoration project is one of a small handful of similar efforts in the Mountain Longleaf Pine region.

Advertisement

The partnership between Berry College and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) will restore about 500 acres of longleaf pine per year for the next few years. Pirelli’s contribution will support plantings on Berry’s property.

In addition to re-establishing the longleaf ecosystem on the Berry College campus, this project seeks to involve community members actively in the conservation process, and to educate the public on the advantages of longleaf pines and proper fire management. In this regard, a longleaf seedling planting event will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, in which Pirelli employees and Berry College students, guided by Berry College faculty and TNC staff, will help initiate the planting.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Kenda Americana Launches New Aluminum Wheels

News: Nokian Tyres’ Test Center Earns LEED Platinum Certification

News: Supreme Court Strikes Down Vaccine Mandate

People: SRNA Promotes Toby Beiner to Chief Financial Officer

Advertisement

on

Pirelli Supports Berry College Longleaf Pine Project

on

Akebono Announces AAPEX 2021 Trivia Contest Winners

on

U.S. AutoForce To Acquire Max Finkelstein Inc.

on

Pirelli Creates Tire for All-Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Passenger/Light Truck: Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Commercial Tires: Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

News: RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

EasyPay Finance

EasyPay Finance
Phone: 866-791-0915
1910 Palomar Point Way, Suite 101, Carlsbad CA 92008
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation

News

DOC Revises Tariffs on Chinese TBR Tires
Hankook-Curtis Brison President North America Hankook-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Brison Named President of Hankook Tire North America

News

TBC Corporation Donates to Three Non-Profits

News

Continental to Buy Natural Rubber Via Digital Trading Platform
Connect
Tire Review Magazine