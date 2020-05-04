BendPak Acquires Garage Equipment Supply Assets

BendPak Holdings LLC has acquired certain assets, including related intellectual property rights, from Garage Equipment Supply, Inc. and its related intellectual property holding company.

The acquired assets include three renowned brands, Dannmar, MaxJax and Garage Equipment Supply. The acquisition further extends BendPak’s portfolio of brands and strengthens its product offering for car dealerships, fleet operators, repair shop owners and car enthusiasts worldwide, the company says.

“BendPak and Dannmar’s portfolios of products are well-aligned and dovetail nicely in BendPak’s overall product offerings,” said Jeff Kritzer, executive vice president of BendPak. “We are very pleased with the prospects of this acquisition and are confident that this transaction will deliver immediate and substantial value to our customers and resellers.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.