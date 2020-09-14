BendPak Expands on Both East and West Coasts

BendPak is building a new 70,000-square-foot warehouse near its recently-built Mobile, Alabama, distribution center, while, at the same time, a 50,000-sq.-ft. expansion of the manufacturer’s Santa Paula, California, headquarters is on track for completion in September.

BendPak’s West Coast headquarters underwent a 70,000-square-foot expansion in 2017, bringing its current footprint to more than 350,000 sq. ft. The new shipping and receiving facility will take that total to more than 400,000 sq. ft., the company says.

And, 30 days after opening its new Alabama distribution center this spring, BendPak purchased the adjoining property to further expand its presence in the eastern half of the U.S. Demolition of an existing office building and warehouse on the property is complete, and construction on the new facility is about to begin. The new building will feature four dock doors, a ramp with super-wide door, warehouse space and an additional 13,000 sq. ft. of covered flatbed staging and loading area. Administrative offices, a conference room and call center are also planned to facilitate further growth.

The new distribution center is located in Mobile County, Alabama. It offers next-day or two-day delivery to a large portion of BendPak’s customer base on the East Coast. BendPak’s California headquarters and distribution multiplex handles shipping and order fulfilment services for approximately 15 western states. BendPak plans to continue its expansion efforts in order to improve geographic shipping advantages.