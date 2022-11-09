BendPak Introduces Ergochair Brand with Ergo-RS Model

BendPak has introduced Ergochair, a new brand dedicated to helping technicians work more comfortably. BendPak says its new crossover work seat offers a range of adjustments to make performing awkward tasks in the shop more ergonomic, reducing stress and strain to deliver greater productivity and fewer injuries.

Bendpak debuted its Ergochair and the first products in the line, including the Ergo-RS, at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas from Nov. 1-4.

The company says its Ergo-RS has a 75-degree range of adjustment with six locking positions, so it can move from a completely flat creeper position for under-vehicle work to fully upright – and everything in between. Both the seat height and supportive backrest of the Ergo-RS adjust together to deliver a comfortable, ergonomic position every time.

The Ergochair Ergo-rs features a thickly padded seat and backrest that adjust up and down and forward and back. It also has fitted tool trays, parts storage, and a cup holder. Maximum capacity is 350 lbs. The Ergochair Ergo-rs is delivered fully assembled and ready to work.