BendPak Opens Distribution Center in Alabama

BendPak is opening a new 100,000-square-foot distribution center near Mobile, Alabama, to better serve customers in the eastern United States.

The administrative and shipping complex, which is expected to be fully operational within 60 days, is located in Theodore, near the Port of Mobile. The new facility has easy access to three major interstates and five Class I railroads, helping BendPak to deliver products same-day or next-day to more customers in the eastern half of the country, the company says.

The company says the new warehouse will stock all of BendPak’s popular products including its Ranger, QuickJack and Autostacker brands. A future training facility will include a classroom and fully appointed service bay to offer customers an option for quality technical training on BendPak’s expanding product lines.

The new distribution center is located in Mobile County, Alabama, allowing for access to I-65, I-10, I-165, and Highway 43. The new fulfillment operation will offer next-day or two-day delivery to a large share of BendPak’s customer base on the East Coast. BendPak’s headquarters and distribution multiplex in Santa Paula, California, will continue offering shipping and order fulfilment services to approximately 15 western states. BendPak plans to continue its expansion efforts in order to improve geographic shipping advantages.

BendPak’s new distribution center features a 3,600-square-foot administrative office space, 15 dock doors, two oversize ramp doors, wet pipe sprinkler system and LED lighting. A 24-foot clear ceiling height will allow a variety of racked and floor storage options.

