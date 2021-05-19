Bendix Announces 2021 Technical Training Sessions

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC has restarted its training programs for 2021, after the pandemic required postponement of much of the 2020 schedule. Bendix is offering in-person and online training opportunities for fleet technicians, owner-operators and others to enhance the skills necessary for keeping vehicles on the road and in safe operating condition.

In-person opportunities on the 2021 calendar cover 10 states. They include 10 sessions of Bendix’s three-day air brake training class beginning June 8-10 in Rosemount, Minnesota. Bendix will hold its two-day in-person advanced technology training program four times, with two sessions each at Bendix headquarters in Elyria and at the company’s Sparks, Nevada, location. In addition, Bendix is holding three virtual training sessions of its three-day air brake training class, with the first being conducted May 25-27.

Bendix says registration is open for the complete schedule of both courses.