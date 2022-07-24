Bendix Recognized by U.S Department of Energy

At Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems’ manufacturing operation in Huntington, Indiana, more than 2,600 panels are lined up in perfect rows, covering a large field next to Plant 1. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has taken note of the 1.168-megawatt solar installation as well: DOE named the Bendix solar effort a 2022 Better Project Award winner in the department’s Better Plants Program, the company says.

Better Plants, part of DOE’s Better Buildings Initiative, works with leading manufacturers to boost their competitiveness through improvements in energy efficiency. Awards in the Better Plants Program honor partners’ innovative, industry-leading work in energy efficiency, water efficiency, emissions reduction, and waste reduction. The Better Project Award acknowledges partners for outstanding accomplishments in implementing industrial energy, water, and waste projects at individual facilities, the company says. The Department of Energy formally recognized Bendix and other Better Project Award honorees at this year’s Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit on May 18. This is the second year in a row that Bendix has received recognition in the Better Plants Program. Last year, Bendix earned a 2021 Better Practice Award for its Zero Waste to Landfill self-certification process, the company says.

The solar project is a key element of the company’s overall climate strategy. And over the past decade, Bendix says it has pursued and adopted the environmental strategies of its parent company, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems. Indianapolis-based PSG Energy Group managed construction of the array, which when completed was the largest on-site solar installation in Huntington County. At full capacity, the solar project produces 1.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, delivering an estimated $140,000 in electric utility savings yearly. With the installation, Bendix says it expects to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in line with its long-term sustainability goals. Key among them is the 2020 commitment by Bendix and parent company Knorr-Bremse to cut CO 2 emissions in half by 2030. Additionally, in 2021, Knorr-Bremse ramped up efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by maximizing renewable energy purchases and offsetting energy use. Toward that end, over the past two years, the company has significantly exceeded its climate target of reducing CO 2 emissions by 4.2% each year.

