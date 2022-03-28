Connect with us

Belle Tire Announces Second Wave of Illinois Expansion

Christian Hinton

Belle Tire says it is entering its second influx of Illinois store openings after making its Chicagoland entrance in Naperville, Villa Park, Joliet and Shorewood this past fall. The retailer opened its fifth Chicagoland store in Aurora on March 18, with openings to follow in Mokena later this month and St. Charles in April.

“After officially entering Illinois this past year, we are proud to continue our expansion and serve new communities,” stated Don Barnes III, president of Belle Tire. “As we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year, expanding our presence in Chicagoland allows us to continue to grow our long-standing mission, giving our neighbors peace of mind and the ability to trust we will get them back on the road quickly and affordably.”

Belle Tire says its Illinois expansion will continue with plans to open locations in West Chicago, Romeoville and Orland Park by the end of summer 2022 with Yorkville and Montgomery locations set to follow after. The retailer plans to open 60 Illinois stores over the next three years and claims this expansion will develop 1,000 jobs and make an economic impact of $325 million in the region. Belle Tire is hosting weekly hiring events in the area and offering signing bonuses.

“Belle Tire is committed to our neighbors and the communities where we do business. Providing financially secure job opportunities is critical to a vibrant and strong community,” said John Szeliga, vice president of retail operations at Belle Tire. “We’re grateful to the cities of Aurora, Mokena and St. Charles for adopting us into their communities and assisting us so we could begin opening our doors.”

