October 22, 2019

Bee Line Company Expands Field Support

Bee Line Company has expanded its partnerships with rep agencies and additional agents to provide greater service, support and communication, the company says.

Recent additions include: Southeast Heavy Duty Sales, led by Karen Gunther, to represent the company in Florida; Timco HD, led by Tim Myers, to represent the company in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky; and Rob Young Sales to represent the company in parts of Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, Montanna, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

The groups recently gathered at Bee Line’s HQ Training Facility in preparation for this new venture.

