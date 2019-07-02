BCA Bearings Releases 24 New Product SKUs

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has released 24 new product SKUs. The new products cover BCA’s bearings line as well as its differential kit offering.

“We are pleased to be able to offer these additional SKUs to our customers as we continue to fill out our product offering,” said Matt Gorski, manager of product management. “We have made great progress on filling out our bearings product line. Furthermore, the addition of these differential kits is paramount to our persistent effort to provide the products our customers need.”

Complete product and catalog information for the BCA line can be found at www.BCABearings.com and www.ShowMeTheParts.com.