NTN Bearing Corp., the parent company of BCA Bearings, has released 21 new product SKUs. The new products cover BCA’s wheel end bearing assemblies, bearings, seals and differential kit product offerings.

Applications include the 2012 Honda Civic, 2011-14 Volkwagen Golf, 2009-14 Nissan Cube, 2012-16 Honda CR-V and 2014-15 Honda Accord.

In total, BCA released 682 new part numbers in calendar year 2019.