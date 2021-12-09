Modern Battery and Alternator Testing

There was once a time when a technician only needed a voltmeter to diagnose a battery. But charging systems have changed. In this video, Tire Review’s Maddie Winer discusses the ways in which charging systems have changed, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

Click Here to Read More

In today’s vehicles, the alternator and battery have a mutually dependent relationship. When a vehicle’s engine is on, the alternator charges the battery, and in fact, fuels all of your car’s electrical systems.

While the battery gets fuel from the alternator, the alternator is managed by the vehicle’s engine control module, or ECM. That means nowadays, testing the battery and alternator now requires a scan tool.

Why? Well to determine what the cause of a battery issue really is. For example, sometimes only the battery voltage is present at the battery on a running engine, but this doesn’t mean the alternator is “bad.” It just means it’s charging.