BASE USA Reintroducing Accu-turn to U.S. Market

BASE USA is setting up shop in the U.S. market with its Beissbarth, Sicam and Werther brands, marketing them all under the Accu-turn name.

The BASE USA group is the result of a project launched by the Stargate Capital GmbH fund, which commenced in February 2018 with the acquisition of Werther International and concluded in October when Bosch sold Beissbarth and Sicam to the fund.

“The Accu-turn name will be brought back to the U.S. market under BASE USA, the umbrella company,” says Chuck McCourt, president of McCourt Consulting Group — the company that’s responsible for marketing the full line in the U.S. McCourt has already established a sales force, distribution (through tire wholesalers and traditional distribution) and a national account network.

With the goal of garnering a foothold and brand recognition in the U.S., McCourt is currently marketing BASE USA’s full line of tire changers and wheel balancers — which, he says is the broadest line available through a single source. Phase 2 will be the introduction of alignment equipment, lifts and headlight aimers to its product portfolio in 2020.

Highlights of the Accu-turn product offerings include:

Two-year warranty on parts and labor, which, according to McCourt, is the longest warranty in the industry for wheel service equipment.

Toll-free number for service calls.

Product availability through the distribution network.

Equipment demonstrations and interactive webcams at established distribution outlets.

BASE USA will be at SEMA in the South Hall, booth 42321.