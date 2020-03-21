Connect with us

Bartec USA Hires New North American Account Executive

on

Bartec USA has hired Robert “Bob” Harvey, who will join Kelly Nugent as one of the company’s North American account executives.

Bob-Harvey-Bartec

Harvey’s career in the automotive aftermarket spans five decades and includes operating a family business, marketing, retail, repair, service and driveability, Bartec says.

During his tenure at his family service station, it earned the Washingtonian Magazine Check Mark for Quality 15 consecutive years. Most recently, Harvey was with American Tire Distributors. While at ATD, Harvey held several positions including equipment specialist, national service trainer for Tire Pros, and supported the TPMS program while working in the tools and supplies division.

Bartec USA says Harvey will oversee specific accounts for Bartec and help drive growth of the new Rite-Sensor product line.

