Bartec TPMS Tool Update

News

Bartec Releases Latest TPMS Tool Software Update

Madeleine Winer

Bartec USA has released the latest TPMS tool software update, which the company says adds significant coverage for the Rite-Sensor. In addition, the update adds new model year tool coverage and increases Bartec’s OBD II capabilities.

Bartec said it is continuously developing aftermarket sensor coverage while improving tool features and functions. Its latest software release will enable diagnostic functionality for Tesla Model cars and adds the brand new TPMS replacement sensor, Rite-Sensor Blue.

Release 65.0 is for older TPMS tools Tech400Pro, Tech300Pro and Tech500. Release 5.0 covers the TechRITEPro, Tech450Pro, Tech550Pro and Tech600Pro. Both versions contain additional OBD II coverage as well as additional model year 2023 coverage.

A complete Technical Service Bulletin describing all the contents of software update 65.0/5.0 is now available for download at www.bartecusa.com or from the TPMS Desktop.

